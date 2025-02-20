Anthony Davis is “making good progress” as he recovers from a left adductor strain, the Dallas Mavericks announced on Thursday. It was previously reported that PJ Washington was trending in a promising direction as well. On Thursday, Washington returned to practice after not playing in the Mavs' final three games before the All-Star break. Additionally, Dwight Powell, who has been dealing with a right hip strain since January, participated in non-contact activities during Thursday's practice.

The Mavericks' first game after the All-Star break is scheduled for Friday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. Washington will be listed as questionable and Powell will be listed as doubtful for the contest, the team announced.

Mavericks slowly getting healthy

It has been a fairly slow process, but the Mavs are finally beginning to get healthy. There are still plenty of question marks, and players such as Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford will remain out for at least the next couple of weeks. Still, Washington and Powell's returns could be soon.

Washington has emerged as one of the most reliable players on the Mavericks. An anchor on defense, the Mavericks are simply a better team when he is on the floor. His offensive prowess is respectable as well.

Powell is the Mavs' third-string center when everyone is healthy. Still, he is a veteran with plenty of experience at the NBA level. The Mavs' center depth has been impacted by all of the injuries in recent action, so Powell's return will prove to be significant.

Dallas will host the Pelicans on Friday night before heading on the road for two games on the west coast. On Sunday, the Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors before traveling to Los Angeles to go head-to-head with Luka Doncic and the Lakers.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mavericks' injury situation as they are made available.