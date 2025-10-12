DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum has been out in recent practice and games. Before Saturday's preseason contest, head coach Jason Kidd provided an Exum update. According to Kidd, Exum is dealing with right knee soreness and Dallas is proceeding with caution. There is a chance that the guard could be out for a while.

Exum has dealt with injury trouble throughout his career. It is unfortunate without question. He often makes a quality impact while on the floor. The Mavs believe in Exum as well, but their guard depth takes a blow whenever he is out.

D'Angelo Russell will likely start at point guard with Kyrie Irving still recovering from ACL surgery. Irving is not expected to return until early 2026, so the Mavs could certainly use the guard depth to begin the season. The good news is that Dallas is expecting Brandon Williams to take a step forward during the 2025-26 campaign. Jaden Hardy can also make an impact.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, although Cooper Flagg is known as a forward, he is capable of taking the ball up the floor and creating for others. Jason Kidd has options when it comes to the guard position.

Updates will continue to be provided as they are made available when it comes to Dante Exum's injury status. Kidd did not provide an official timeline — but he hinted at a potential long absence. Still, nothing is certain at the moment. The healthy Mavs guards will try to take care of business on the floor amid Irving and Exum's injury absences.