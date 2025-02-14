DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks earned their second consecutive win on Thursday despite eight players being ruled out due to injuries. Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson were among the Mavericks who did not play in the team's 118-113 win against the Miami Heat. Dante Exum was ready to step up, though.

Dante Exum leads the Mavericks

Exum, who missed the first three months of the season after recovering from preseason wrist surgery, led Dallas with 27 points to go along with four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block. It was a stellar effort.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Exum explained what his mindset was heading into the affair.

Expand Tweet

“When I was looking around, I was the vet,” Exum said. “It was like me and Spence (Spencer Dinwiddie). I think just showing that I was gonna push the pace, try and lead in that way. If I'm aggressive and try and get to the paint, see what happens, kind of be contagious.”

The Mavs utilized a complete team effort in the win. Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kessler Edwards also contributed to the victory. Exum, though, accepted the leadership role and took care of business.

“Sometimes when you sit out for that long you get to see what you can be successful at,” Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said of Exum. “Since he's been back, I think we're playing faster, understanding that it is unselfishness, but also the ball touching the paint and for him to be able to finish… We're happy to have him back. We need to keep him on the floor.”

Kidd added that Exum is playing “extremely well.”

Exum's long road back from injury

Exum suffered a wrist injury and ultimately underwent surgery before the season. As a result, he has missed most of the 2024-25 campaign. He has made a big impact since returning, though.

So what did Exum's performance on Thursday mean to him following his long road back from injury?

“It's huge,” Exum said. “Not only my individual performance, but I think just getting a win. That's huge. We had a huge win last night and then to back it up again… It's great for us going forward. The guys that don't necessarily get to play when everyone is available, but just to get the opportunity and to succeed, you know, it's a great feeling.”

Dante Exum and the Mavericks will now get to rest during the All-Star break before returning to action next week.