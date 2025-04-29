Recently, it was reported by NBA insider Marc Stein that Steve Nash would be joining Amazon's coverage of the NBA beginning in the 2025-26 season. The role reunites him with former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki, who also will be with the streaming giant beginning next year.

On Tuesday, after the news was reported, Nowitzki took to his account on X, formerly Twitter, with a hilarious reaction to the development, referencing the pair's days as teammates in Dallas.

“Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago…” wrote Nowitzki.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were having a field day with the lighthearted jab.

“Dirk with the killshot out of nowhere,” wrote one user.

Another made a subtle reference to the Mavericks' recent shocking trade of Luka Doncic, which has cast a major cloud over the franchise as of late.

“This is greatest Mavs related post on this app in the last 8 weeks…thank you Dirk!” they wrote.

While they didn't win a championship together, Nash and Nowitzki were indeed a formidable one-two punch during their time together with the Mavericks, in some ways resembling previous guard-forward star duos like John Stockton and Karl Malone on the Utah Jazz in the 1990s.

Overall, Amazon has added several big names to its coverage of the NBA, which will begin in 2025-26, including reporter Taylor Rooks, as well as commentator Stan Van Gundy, who currently works for TNT.

The moves come as Amazon recently won a bidding war to have some of the NBA television rights moving forward in a highly publicized affair.

It remains to be seen whether Nash and Nowitzki will have as much chemistry in the broadcast booth as they did on the court; however, it will be a treat for Mavericks fans either way.