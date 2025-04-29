Recently, LeBron James' “Mind The Game” podcast reintroduced itself to the world, with Steve Nash stepping in for former co-host JJ Redick, who now coaches James' Los Angeles Lakers. Fans had been quite happy with what they'd seen (and heard) from James and Nash over the first few episodes, but a new development has put the future of their partnership in doubt.

“Two-time MVP Steve Nash is joining Amazon Prime's NBA studio and game coverage starting next season,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

Stein also noted that “Steve Nash recently began podcasting alongside LeBron James and will now expand his basketball broadcasting profile by joining Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin on Amazon's NBA coverage team starting next season.”

The move will reunite Nash with his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki as part of Amazon's coverage of the league.

Meanwhile, James has bigger fish to fry than potentially finding a new podcast host at the current moment, as his Lakers are currently facing elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves after falling behind 3-1 in that series. James has played well in three out of the four games for the Lakers, but his team's inability to slow down Anthony Edwards, as well as some bizarre lineup choices by JJ Redick, have now put the Lakers in an unenviable position, needing to win three straight games to advance.

Of course, many speculated that the reason Redick got the Lakers job to begin with was due to James' approval of him as a “Mind The Game” podcast co-host. Meanwhile, Nash has already forrayed into coaching, having led the Brooklyn Nets when they employed James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving at the same time.

In any case, it may be a while before fans know what James chooses to do next with the podcast if Nash indeed does not return.