Cooper Flagg is doing things we haven't seen since the days of short shorts and Chicago dominance. In Wednesday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks' rookie officially joined one of the most exclusive clubs in basketball history.

By the final buzzer, Flagg became just the third player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 to record at least 750 points, 150 assists, 50 steals, and 30 blocks within his first 40 career games.

The other two? Michael Jordan and Ron Harper.

Flagg finished the night with 26 points, continuing a tear that has firmly placed him in the driver’s seat for the Rookie of the Year award.

While the Mavericks couldn't secure the win against a stacked Nuggets team, Flagg’s individual brilliance was the clear takeaway. He isn't just scoring; he’s filling the box score with the kind of two-way versatility that has pundits buzzing.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins recently turned heads by calling Flagg the “White LeBron,” citing his ability to impact the game on every level. While that comparison carries heavy expectations, Flagg’s production backs it up. He has shouldered a massive load for Dallas this season, especially with key veterans like Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II sidelined by injuries.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd summed it up best earlier this week, telling reporters that his rookie is simply “built differently.”

Joining a statistical bracket with “His Airness” is the kind of headline that defines a rookie campaign. For Flagg, it’s just further proof that the hype was real. As Dallas tries to claw back into the Western Conference playoff picture, they’ll need every bit of this historic production from their young star.