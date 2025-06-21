A key Dallas Mavericks center is staying with the team for at least one more season. Dwight Powell, who has been on the Mavs longer than any other player on the current roster, reportedly exercised his $4 million player option for the 2025-26 season, NBA insider Marc Stein reports.

The Mavericks' Dwight Powell is activating his $4 million player option for next season, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Powell had until Tuesday to exercise or bypass the option,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Powell doesn't receive many minutes at this point in his career. The Mavs value everything he brings to the roster as a veteran leader, though. The 33-year-old only recorded 10 minutes per outing in 2024-25, but he played an important role at times since the Mavericks dealt with immense injury trouble throughout the season.

Powell, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics in 2014-15, has played in Dallas ever since. He's averaged 6.7 points,, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per outing across 705 games played (245 starts) in his career. Powell has played a number of different roles as well.

There was a time when he started at center for Dallas. In other years, he was a backup center. Powell now serves as the third-string big man off the bench behind Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford. His presence gives Jason Kidd someone he can rely upon if injuries do surface, though. And, as mentioned, Powell's veteran leadership is crucial.

The Mavericks are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25. Barring a shocking turn-of-events, Dallas is expected to select Duke's Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in the draft. Fans have hope for the future once again just a few months after Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The idea of Flagg joining Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in Dallas has excited many fans who were previously frustrated about losing Doncic.