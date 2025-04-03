The Dallas Mavericks need all the wins they can get as they try to sneak into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, and they need to lean on their stars to do so. On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis came up clutch with a tough game-winning shot to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-118 in Dallas.

With just over seven seconds to go in the game, Davis caught the ball at the top of the key coming out of a timeout. He drove to his left and lofted a soft floater just over the outstretched arm of Onyeka Okongwu to give his team the lead.

Related Dallas Mavericks NewsArticle continues below
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd high fives guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Mavericks star Kyrie Irving’s latest honor has Jason Kidd singing his praises
Nico Harrison with a Mavericks logo.
Ranking Nico Harrison’s 10 greatest moves as Dallas Mavericks GM
Mavericks Dereck Lively II with the Dallas skyline in background.
Is Dereck Lively II playing tonight? Mavericks vs. Hawks injury report

Davis' heroics didn't stop with the tough bucket. The Hawks still had three seconds to respond out of a timeout, but Trae Young couldn't shake free of Davis on a switch and his setback 3-pointer at the buzzer fell just short.

This story will be updated.