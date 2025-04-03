The Dallas Mavericks need all the wins they can get as they try to sneak into the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, and they need to lean on their stars to do so. On Wednesday night, Anthony Davis came up clutch with a tough game-winning shot to beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-118 in Dallas.

With just over seven seconds to go in the game, Davis caught the ball at the top of the key coming out of a timeout. He drove to his left and lofted a soft floater just over the outstretched arm of Onyeka Okongwu to give his team the lead.

ANTHONY DAVIS WINS THE GAME FOR DALLAS🔥pic.twitter.com/7jsKTaFNtn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Davis' heroics didn't stop with the tough bucket. The Hawks still had three seconds to respond out of a timeout, but Trae Young couldn't shake free of Davis on a switch and his setback 3-pointer at the buzzer fell just short.

