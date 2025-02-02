Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is telling the press that the Los Angeles Lakers were the only team he talked to about dealing Luka Doncic. Harrison made the comments Sunday, per The Athletic. Harrison is facing blowback from Mavericks fans for trading the superstar guard.

In a stunning development that was first reported Saturday night, the Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz engaged in a massive trade deal. Los Angeles received Doncic, as well as Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. The Mavericks, meanwhile, received Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first round NBA Draft pick.

The Jazz are getting Jalen Hood-Schifino, as well as two NBA Draft picks in 2025.

In response to the trade, Mavs GM Harrison talked about the team's concerns regarding upcoming contract negotiations with Doncic. There were reportedly also concerns about Doncic's weight and conditioning. Harrison also seemed impressed with Davis' ability to play defense, which he felt the Mavericks needed.

Mavericks fans erupted in anger over the news, and protested the trade Sunday. There's clearly some bad blood going on between management and fans. Even Mark Cuban is trying to stay out of the drama.

Trade grades for the Luka Doncic deal seem to be favoring the Lakers

The massive deal will be analyzed for weeks by NBA experts. The first stories being written about the trade grades, are currently favoring the Lakers as the winners in this deal. For instance, CBS Sports is making it clear the Lakers get an A, while the Mavericks deserve an F.

It makes sense to feel that way, although there's a lot still unknown. Doncic and Davis have yet to play a game with their new teams. There's also the supporting people involved, and how each of them perform for their new teams, respectively. Time will certainly tell who benefits the most from this.

Simply looking at the numbers, it makes sense to favor the Lakers. Doncic is truly a remarkable player who nearly carried the Mavericks by himself to the NBA Final last season. He's been to five straight All-Star games, and been named First-Team All-NBA for five years in a row. He's also nearly averaging a triple-double this year.

Davis, meanwhile, is an incredible player in his own right. The new Mavericks big man is averaging almost 26 points and 12 rebounds this year. He's been bothered by an injury, that has left him off the basketball floor in recent days.

The Mavericks play on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Lakers next play the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday.