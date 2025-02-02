The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world when they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. It seems like before the trade even happened, people within the Mavericks' organization didn't believe it to be true, including the owner of the team.

“Nico Harrison said Patrick Dumont ‘laughed' when he first presented the trade scenario,” The Athletic's Christian Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dumont was probably like all of us when the trade actually happened, and people are still trying to process what happened.

Doncic was the franchise player for the Mavericks and helped lead them to the NBA Finals last year. He's a player who is ultimately gifted on offense and has a great IQ. Anybody would love to play with somebody like Doncic, but the Mavericks also had their gripes with him, which is why he was traded.

The Mavericks were allegedly worried about Doncic's conditioning and his contract situation coming up. There was a chance that he could have bolted to another team, and the Mavericks wanted to get ahead of the situation and get value for him. That's what led them to Anthony Davis, a player who can help them win now with the roster they still have.

For Doncic, he is set to be the future of the Lakers franchise, and they have a certified cornerstone when LeBron James decides to retire. While James is here, he and Doncic are a dangerous pairing and could be a handful for opposing teams to try and defend. The one thing the Lakers will have to do is improve their frontcourt because they now need a center, something that Davis had been asking for ahead of the trade deadline.

Nonetheless, both teams should be competitive this season, and everyone will be waiting for the day they match up.