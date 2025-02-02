The Dallas Mavericks officially announced their blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, which saw them send Luka Doncic packing in exchange for Anthony Davis. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has taken a beating in the wake of this deal, and his comments on the team's future likely won't help his attempts to dig himself out of the hole he currently finds himself in.

The decision to trade Doncic is one thing, but getting a haul of Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick was viewed by many as being way too little in return. Despite that, Harrison doesn't sound too worried about Dallas' immediate future, which will only make Mavericks fans more fed up with him in the wake of this trade

“The future to me is 3-4 years from now. The future 10 years from now — they’ll probably bury me and [Jason Kidd] by then. Or we’ll bury ourselves,” Harrison said to wrap up his press conference on Sunday.

Nico Harrison, Mavericks future doesn't look great after Luka Doncic trade

Where Dallas goes from here remains to be seen. They still have a solid squad, led by Davis and Kyrie Irving now, but their future is incredibly murky. Instead of having a 25-year old Doncic leading the way, the Mavericks are now likely going to be forced to ride Davis (31 years old) and Irving (32 years old) until the wheels fall off. Beyond that, both guys have struggled to stay on the court consistently in recent years, and you can make an argument that the Mavs have bigger needs on their roster than adding a big man.

Harrison seems to feel that swapping Doncic for Davis gives the Mavericks a better chance to win over the next few seasons, but he appears to be in the minority there. Only time will tell who ends up winning this deal, but Harrison is not a popular figure in Dallas right now, and these comments almost certainly aren't going to help his case.