The Dallas Mavericks missed out on the playoffs after suffering a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament. With the franchise officially eliminated, even more eyes are on general manager Nico Harrison due to the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade. On Sunday night, the “Inside the NBA” took an opportunity to roast Harrison and the organization.

During their “Gone Fishin'” segment, the crew showcased several photoshopped images of teams that missed the postseason as an attempt to troll all of them. The second team on the list after the Atlanta Hawks was the Mavericks, where the crew mainly roasted Nico Harrison.

In the image, they photoshopped Harrison alone in a sinking boat. Meanwhile, several members of the Mavericks, including Mark Cuban, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving seem to be enjoying themselves in a separate boat. They also added Dak Prescott, Kenny Smith, and Selena Gomez in the boat with them. Additionally, far off in the background is Luka Doncic and LeBron James enjoying themselves on a wave runner.

Four more teams grabbed their gear as the Fellas sent them fishin' 🎣 pic.twitter.com/uI3grhrzVf — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the playoffs underway, it's not entirely clear what the next moves are for the Mavericks. They'll have to wait for the NBA Draft Lottery to know exactly which pick they'll own in the upcoming draft. However, they are projected to have pick 10 or 11.

Dallas must now attempt to overcome the mess caused by Nico Harrison's decision to trade Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The most notable situation now is what Irving will do, as he enters this offseason with a player option. If he remains with the Mavericks, then he'll be paid north of $43 million. However, the 33-year-old point guard could opt out, leaving Dallas without a star in the backcourt altogether.

Nico Harrison and the Mavericks may just be the most watched franchise this offseason. If they can manage to keep Irving, then there's a chance Dallas can remain competitive next season, especially when the roster is healthy. However, it's ultimately up to the eight-time All-Star.