DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are just 1-3 so far in the 2025-26 campaign. The Mavericks' offense has been an issue to begin the new season, as turnovers and overall shooting efficiency have been problematic. Perhaps a player such as Jaden Hardy — who features offensive potential — can help matters. At just 23 years old, Hardy could take a big step forward in 2025-26. He's currently coming off the bench and is willing to do whatever the team needs to win, but Hardy is “confident” in his ability to make a difference.

“Whatever the team needs. I’m one of those guys, whatever the team needs I try to provide that,” Hardy told reporters after shoot-around on Wednesday morning before the Mavericks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in Dallas. “I try to pick my teammates up, be there for my guys… I’m confident in my game and my ability to get the job done, whatever it is.”

The Mavericks need all of the three-point shooting help they can get. Max Christie has impressed, but usually reliable players such as Klay Thompson have struggled. Overall, there isn't much three-point shooting on the roster. Hardy is more than capable of finding the bottom of the net from deep, however.

The guard shot 38.6 percent from beyond the arc a season ago and is currently shooting 45.5 percent from deep through four games this year. Hardy is only averaging 11 minutes per outing, though.

Article Continues Below

One has to wonder if Jason Kidd will consider giving Hardy more playing time. The Mavs have wanted to see improvement from Hardy, and he is displaying signs of his potential.

“I feel like I'm constantly growing, I feel like every game that I play I get better,” Hardy said. “I try to learn from it. That's all I can ask for, trying to get one percent better every day. I feel like I'm on track, that's what I've been doing.”

Jaden Hardy and the Mavs will host the Pacers at 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday night.