The Orlando Magic announced an unfortunate injury update for guard Jalen Suggs as the team prepares to return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Suggs underwent an MRI that revealed a right knee Grade 1 MCL contusion. The injury occurred during Friday night’s road loss to the Chicago Bulls, and the Magic indicated that Suggs’ return will depend on how he responds to treatment.

The update comes as Orlando (19-16) readies for a matchup against the Pacers (6-29) at 3:00 p.m. ET at Kia Center. Suggs had just recently returned to the lineup and appeared in the Magic’s last two games following a prior absence.

Suggs sustained the knee injury in Orlando’s 121-114 loss to Chicago on Friday. He exited early in the third quarter after driving to the basket for a layup attempt. Bulls forward Jalen Smith contested the shot and crashed to the floor on top of Suggs, who remained down briefly before being helped off the court. He did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Magic await clarity after Jalen Suggs’ latest injury setback

Before exiting, Suggs recorded 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 4-for-6 from the field in 20 minutes. His efficiency and activity stood out during his limited time on the floor, though the injury once again interrupted his availability.

The setback marks another health-related pause for the 24-year-old guard, who has dealt with multiple interruptions over the past year. Despite those challenges, Suggs has remained a key contributor when available, particularly on the defensive end.

Through 23 games this season, Suggs is averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 steals per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range while playing 25.4 minutes per contest, providing consistent two-way production in Orlando’s backcourt.

The Magic did not provide a specific timetable for Suggs’ return, leaving his status uncertain as the team looks to maintain momentum entering the second half of the season. Orlando will continue to evaluate his progress while preparing to face Indiana before beginning its next stretch of road games.