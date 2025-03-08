DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, losing by a final score of 122-111. After the game, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was asked about the difficulties of selecting a number one option amid the team's injury concerns. Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are among the Mavericks currently out with injuries. Kidd provided a brutally honest response in reference to the “number one option” question.

“There's no number one option, it's team,” Kidd told reporters. “Everyone touches it and whoever is open, shoot it. We don't have a number one or a number two, we're not built like that right now, we're built on team… This isn't to run plays for one person. Klay (Thompson) is one of the best, he's a future Hall of Famer, but we gotta set screens and create those opportunities for him.”

Kidd also noted that anyone can establish themselves as a number one option on any given night. For example, Kidd admitted that on Friday Brandon Williams was the team's number one scoring option. The two-way player led Dallas with 31 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds. Williams is looking to earn a more consistent role with the Mavs at some point down the road.

Klay Thompson is the Mavs' most reliable scoring option with Irving and Davis out, however. PJ Washington, who is seemingly on the verge of becoming a star, is also dealing with an injury. Kidd is hesitant to call Thompson the Mavericks' number one scoring option, though.

However, that is likely not meant to be criticism of Thompson, rather, it is probably due to Thompson's play-style.

Klay Thompson's impact on Mavericks

As Golden State Warriors fans know, Thompson excels at coming off screens and taking shots either off the catch or off of a dribble. He is not necessarily a player who is at his best while running the offense. Kidd wants the Mavericks to “set screens and create opportunities” for Thompson.

Although some fans may question Kidd's comments, it is in all reality a valid statement. Kidd wants to help Thompson find the most possible success on the floor, and the strategy to do so is to help create shooting opportunities for Thompson. Klay can become the Mavs' number one option in any game when he finds his rhythm from beyond the arc.

Kidd's comments also serve as a challenge for the Mavs' healthy play-makers such as Dante Exum, Spencer Dinwiddie and even Brandon Williams when he is on the floor. The head coach's words will also catch the attention of players who set screens for Thompson.

Thompson may not be the Mavericks' number one option right now, but if the Mavs' offense is going to find success it will begin by crafting an offense that is built to help Klay receive open looks from three-point land. The four-time champion scored 15 points and the Mavs were defeated 122-111 on Friday. Williams scored 31 as mentioned and Naji Marshall added 29 points.

If the Mavs' offense is going to compete at a respectable level, Thompson probably will need to average around 20 or more points moving forward in the regular season. Dallas cannot rely on Williams, despite his promising NBA future, to lead the team on a consistent basis.

Crashing the boards and playing a better brand of defense will be of the utmost importance. In order for the Mavs' offense to take the next step amid all of the injuries, though, Klay Thompson will need to lead the way regardless of Kidd being hesitant to name a number one option.