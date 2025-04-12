DALLAS — Anthony Davis led the way as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-102 on Friday night. AD recorded 23 points, 13, rebounds, 10 assists and seven blocks in a triple-double effort (almost a quadruple-double). Dereck Lively II also enjoyed a strong game, finishing with a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. What has Mavs head coach Jason Kidd seen from Lively since the center returned from his previous ankle injury?

“His increase in minutes I think has helped,” Kidd told reporters following Friday's victory. “Our style of basketball has changed, just understanding he’s had to pivot… He’s done a great job of studying and working with the coaches to understand the double-teams and where to be. To see that tonight, to get the double-double, his opportunities, come off with the offensive rebounds and then our pace. If we can play at this pace that definitely helps him.

“To see him be able to do that tonight is a plus and we’re going to need him to do that as we go forward.”

The Mavericks have one game remaining in the 2024-25 season — a matchup in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. The NBA Play-In Tournament is right around the corner, though. The Mavs are preparing for their play-in game.

Kidd is hopeful that Lively can continue to produce at a respectable level with the postseason drawing near. Perhaps his challenge will catch Lively's attention.

Mavericks' NBA Play-In Tournament outlook

Dallas has already clinched a play-in spot. As of this story's writing, though, the team is not sure if they will be the No. 9 or No. 10 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Mavericks and Sacramento Kings both hold 39-42 records. Sacramento, the current No. 9 seed, has the tiebreaker in the event that the Mavs and Kings finish the season with the same record. The only scenario in which the Mavs will clinch the No. 9 seed — and earn home court advantage for the No. 9 vs. No. 10 play-in clash — will be if the Mavericks defeat the Grizzlies and the Kings lose against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

In other words, Sunday's games will be of the utmost importance. Regardless of the outcome, the Mavericks will need Dereck Lively II to continue to help the team.