Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently joined the ownership group of Everton, a soccer club in the Premier League. During an appearance on UnfilteredSoccer, Kidd explained his motivation behind making the ownership move in the soccer world.

“A lot of people don't know that soccer was my first sport,” Kidd said. “That was the first sport that I was introduced to. So it's really my first love. And so, just understanding when I had this opportunity with the Friedkin group to be able to invest, I wanted to jump at it just because of the relationship that I have with that group. And it all came from playing golf, which is funny in a way… Maybe they felt bad for my golf game.

“But I think when you talk about having the opportunity to, when you talk about a historic club… The history, it's rich, it's exciting.”

Jason Kidd is an NBA Hall of Famer. He was one of the best point guards in the league during his career. Since retiring, Kidd has worked as a head coach, leading teams such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in addition to the Mavericks. He also worked as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kidd has been the head coach in Dallas since the 2021-22 season. The Mavs have reached the NBA playoffs in two of his four seasons with the team. Kidd led Dallas to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 campaign, however, the Mavericks were defeated by the Boston Celtics in five games.

Kidd's primary focus is leading his team, but he is also participating in opportunities outside of the NBA world. Investing in Everton gives Kidd the chance to dip his toe into ownership while also becoming more involved with a sport that he referred to as his “first love.”