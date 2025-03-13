SAN ANTONIO — The Dallas Mavericks earned a 133-129 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It was a competitive win for the Mavs without question. On Wednesday, Dallas will play San Antonio once again on the road. PJ Washington is among the Mavericks who is not playing as he continues to deal with an ankle injury, but the Mavs forward is seemingly trending in a promising direction.

Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain, but he was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game before getting ruled out. While speaking to reporters before tip-off, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd reacted to Washington's initial injury status upgrade before getting ruled out.

“It’s (Washington initially being listed as questionable) good,” Kidd said. “Hopefully he has a couple more good days here and he can get back to playing.”

Although he is not playing against the Spurs, Washington did warm up ahead of the game.

PJ Washington (ankle) is out tonight as I reported, but he is warming up. Seems as if he could return soon assuming no setbacks occur.

The Mavericks are certainly hopeful that Washington can return soon. Dallas is currently in 10th place, which is the final play-in spot, in the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns are not far behind, though, so the Mavs need all of the help they can get.

Kyrie Irving previously referred to Washington as a “budding star.” The 26-year-old forward has taken a step in the right direction in the 2024-25 season while healthy. Washington has averaged 14 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing. Additionally, he is shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Washington's impact on the Mavericks has been crucial. In order for Dallas to make any kind of realistic postseason run this year, Washington will need to play a pivotal role once he returns from his ankle injury.

For now, the Mavs will focus on trying to win a second consecutive game against the Spurs in San Antonio.