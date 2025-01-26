A season ago, the Dallas Mavericks used a strong trade deadline to power a run to the NBA Finals. This season, the Mavericks are pace for the play-in, currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. A big reason for the Mavericks uneven season has been their injury woes. Following the Mavericks’ 122-107 loss to the Boston Celtics, head coach Jason Kidd was blunt about the team’s injury issues this season, as per ClutchPoints Mavericks’ reporter Joey Mistretta.

“This is tough, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Jason Kidd said. “And it’s not gonna get any better.”

To add to the Maverick’s growing injury issues, backup big man Maxi Kleber left the Celtics game early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Kleber’s potential absence will leave the team incredibly thin in the frontcourt.

Both Dwight Powell and Dereck Lively II were ruled out against the Celtics due to injury. That leaves Daniel Gafford as the only real center on the active roster. In Lively’s case, he is out indefinitely with a foot injury. That’s a major blow for the Mavericks and Lively who is one of the more promising young centers in the NBA.

The Mavericks’ center rotation is not the only area that has been hit with injuries. They have been without star wing Luka Doncic who is dealing with a a calf injury. Doncic suffered the injury on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been sidelined since.

Dante Exum, who emerged last season as a key rotation player, has yet to make his 2024-25 season debut due to a wrist injury he sustained during training camp. The team was also without Naji Marshall against the Celtics due to injury.

The Mavericks are currently 24-22 and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games. There’s obviously a lot of season left to put together a surge in the standings, but continued injury issues could put a serious damper on their hopes this season.

Last year’s playoff run marked the first time since 2011 that the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals. With the NBA trade deadline approaching, the Mavericks have been mentioned as reportedly in the market for additional help.