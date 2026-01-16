His game may have declined over the past few years due to major injuries, but whenever Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson lets it fly from deep, it always gets opponents nervous.

Thompson will forever be known as one of the greatest shooters in league history. On Thursday, against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center, he made sure to remind everyone of his body of work.

Thompson passed Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard for fourth place on the all-time three-pointers list after sinking his second trey in the first quarter.

The four-time champion showed his delight after reaching his latest milestone, raising his hands to the crowd.

The 3 pointer that put Klay Thompson 4th all-time 💦 pic.twitter.com/BOr7ImdKft https://t.co/II0MR1wqJx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 16, 2026

Thompson made another three-pointer to increase his total to 2,806 and counting.

The 35-year-old sniper only trails Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden, and NBA legend Ray Allen.

Thompson entered the NBA in 2011 as a largely unheralded prospect out of Washington State. But he quickly became a star as a deadshot from deep. He owns the league record for most three-pointers in a game with 14, setting it against the Chicago Bulls in 2018.

Who could also forget his 37-point quarter versus the Sacramento Kings in 2015?

Unfortunately, he got derailed by back-to-back injuries, and he has struggled to regain his All-Star form.

Still, Thompson is a threat from beyond the arc, with the Mavericks using him as an instant spark off the bench. He drained 216 three-pointers last season.

If he stays healthy, he could easily surpass Allen for the third spot on the career three-pointers list.