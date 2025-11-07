Megan Thee Stallion is in her lover girl era.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper shared a video on Instagram on Thursday (Nov. 6) teasing an upcoming behind-the-scenes video of her newest release, “Lover Girl.”

“So today I'm shooting my man, my man, my man, my baby. This is my song about Klay [Thompson],” the rapper began the video, quoting lyrics from “Lover Girl” and referencing the Dallas Mavericks star that she's dating.

“First n**** in life that has ever gotten a song outta me,” she says shyly.

“Real lover girl s***,” she concluded the video.

Fans couldn't get enough of the rapper's romance with the four-time NBA champion and are rooting for their success.

“I’m really rooting for Klay not to mess this up! I like seeing Meg smile like this…it makes me smile at my phone,” one fan commented on the video.

“‘It’s my song to Klay.' Like proudly admitting it, that’s how you know she in love love. Klay please continue to do my girl right,” another fan wrote.

Another fan praised Thompson on how he is treating Megan and how it's showing up in her demeanor. “When a woman is loved properly, it shows in how she moves! Meg + Klay, rooting for y’all,” the fan wrote.

Article Continues Below

In the song, Megan raps about finding a man who can handle all parts of her and meet her where she is.

“Ayy, your n—- fantasy, my man reality/I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me/Some n—– call me extra (okay), my n—- call me pressure (yeah)/This s— be easy when you find somebody on your level,” she raps on the song.

She also alluded to their future in the song.

“Let's skip the small talk and make some big moves/I know you feelin' me (yeah), you know I'm feelin' you (okay),” she raps following the couple moving in with one another.

The couple confirmed their romance over the summer and she recently gushed over her relationship with the NBA star.

“Right now, I’m in such a feminine era of my life,” Meg told Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous show earlier this week. “I’m not saying I’m in a feminine era of my life because of a man. I’m saying, because I’ve been through like so much, and I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. And I [felt] like, Oh, my gosh, I got to fight for myself. I’m squaring up with everybody all the time.”

“I just feel like right now in life, I’m just a little bit more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love,” Megan continued. “I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has came into my life, ’cause I was ready to have him. I’m still doing hot girl stuff. But I love him.”