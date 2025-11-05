Megan Thee Stallion is in her “soft girl era.”

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper is dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson, and in a recent interview with the Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed how she is welcoming this new era.

“Right now, I’m in such a feminine era of my life,” Meg explains. “I’m not saying I’m in a feminine era of my life because of a man. I’m saying, because I’ve been through like so much, and I feel like I was always on the defense for a long time. And I [felt] like, Oh, my gosh, I got to fight for myself. I’m squaring up with everybody all the time.”

Thompson and Megan went public with their relationship over the summer, and she shared how different she feels while being with him.

“I just feel like right now in life, I’m just a little bit more calm and relaxed and more zen and more accepting of love,” Megan thee Stallion explains. “I’m receiving love way better than I ever have in life, which is probably why the man that I have now has came into my life, ’cause I was ready to have him. I’m still doing hot girl stuff. But I love him.”

This declaration of love for the four-time NBA champion follows Megan's new song “Lover Girl” which is in reference to their relationship. In the song which the certified “Hot Girl Coach” released last week, she shares how much the two match one another in success.

Ayy, your n—- fantasy, my man reality/I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me/Some n—– call me extra (okay), my n—- call me pressure (yeah)/This s— be easy when you find somebody on your level,” she raps on the song.

She seemingly foreshadowed a future announcement with the lyrics:

“Let's skip the small talk and make some big moves/I know you feelin' me (yeah), you know I'm feelin' you (okay),” she raps.

Earlier this week, Megan shared a photo of Thompson and herself holding keys in front of a home signifying that they are moving in together or have bought a property together.