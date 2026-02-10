The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. The Mavs have lost seven games in a row and are trying to find a way to jump back into the win column. Khris Middleton is expected to make his Mavericks debut after being traded to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis deal. However, Klay Thompson is among the Mavs on the injury report.
Thompson is listed on the injury report with “rest.” So, will he be available against the Suns? Here's everything we know about Klay Thompson's injury status for tonight's game.
Klay Thompson's injury status vs. Suns
Thompson is currently questionable to play, per the NBA injury report.
The 36-year-old has had an up and down season. His final status will surely impact the outcome of Tuesday's game.
Overall, Dallas holds a 19-33 record. The Mavs are in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. As for the Suns, Phoenix is 31-22 and in seventh place in the West.
When it comes to the question of if Klay Thompson is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.
Mavericks' injury report
The Mavs have six players on the injury report.
- Klay Thompson (rest): Questionable
- Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Doubtful
- Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out
- Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out
Suns' injury report
The Suns have three players on the injury report.
- Grayson Allen (right knee sprain): Out
- Isaiah Livers (left shoulder sprain): Out
- Cole Anthony (not with team): Out