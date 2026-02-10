Feb 10, 2026 at 9:28 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. The Mavs have lost seven games in a row and are trying to find a way to jump back into the win column. Khris Middleton is expected to make his Mavericks debut after being traded to Dallas as part of the Anthony Davis deal. However, Klay Thompson is among the Mavs on the injury report.

Thompson is listed on the injury report with “rest.” So, will he be available against the Suns? Here's everything we know about Klay Thompson's injury status for tonight's game.

Klay Thompson's injury status vs. Suns

Thompson is currently questionable to play, per the NBA injury report.

The 36-year-old has had an up and down season. His final status will surely impact the outcome of Tuesday's game.

Overall, Dallas holds a 19-33 record. The Mavs are in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. As for the Suns, Phoenix is 31-22 and in seventh place in the West.

When it comes to the question of if Klay Thompson is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is maybe.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have six players on the injury report.

Klay Thompson (rest): Questionable

Ryan Nembhard (G League two-way): Doubtful

Moussa Cisse (G League two-way): Doubtful

Miles Kelly (G League two-way): Doubtful

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery): Out

Suns' injury report

The Suns have three players on the injury report.