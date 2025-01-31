The NBA All-Star Game reserves were announced Thursday night on TNT. Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving was surprisingly left off the Western Conference roster, in what was an attention-catching snub. The Mavericks were hopeful that Irving would make the team, but he ultimately was not selected as an All-Star this year.

The 32-year-old guard has averaged 24.2 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc. Kyrie is also recording per game averages of 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per outing. Additionally, Irving has helped the 26-22 Mavs remain above .500 despite Dallas' plethora of injuries.

Mavs fans were not happy about the Kyrie Irving All-Star snub to say the least.

“BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has officially been SNUBBED from the 2025 All-Star team… Kyrie is averaging 24 points, 5 assist, and 5 rebounds per game on 48/42/90% splits. Embarrassing. Do better @NBA,” MavsMuse wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“BREAKING: Kyrie Irving WASN’T selected to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. ROBBED,” MFFL Nation shared.

“Report: Kyrie Irving has been snubbed from the All-Star Game,” MFFL added.

“YOU WANNA KNOW WHY THE NBA IS LOSING RATINGS!? LUKA DONCIC & KYRIE IRVING WERE SNUBBED FROM THE NBA ALL-STAR GAME,” Dallas Nation wrote.

Luka Doncic not making the All-Star this season is understandable, as he has played in only 22 of the Mavs' 48 games due to injuries. Doncic could return before the NBA All-Star Game, but he will now be able to rest during that weekend.

Irving has missed some time due to injuries as well. However, he has played in 38 games. Kyrie has played more than enough to receive serious consideration, and the fact that he was left off the team is surprising without question.

In the end, though, Kyrie Irving's primary focus is on helping the Mavericks win games. Still, it would not be surprising to see Irving enjoy a huge performance on Friday against the Detroit Pistons given the potential motivation of his All-Star snub.