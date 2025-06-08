The Dallas Mavericks improbably earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft last month, giving them the right to select star Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg. While rumors have floated around suggesting the Mavericks could trade the pick, their latest move indicates that they are intent on taking the Blue Devils phenom with the No. 1 overall selection.

Despite there being several standout players entering the 2025 draft, Flagg has been the de facto No. 1 prospect in this class throughout the year, and that doesn't seem set to change anytime soon. Now, the Mavericks have a visit scheduled with Flagg on June 17, and beyond that, Dallas isn't planning on working out any other prospects, while the Duke product isn't set to work out for any other teams.

“Cooper Flagg plans to have a private visit with the Mavericks in Dallas on June 17, sources tell ESPN. One week after his first official Mavs visit, Flagg is set to be Dallas' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 25,” Shams Charania of ESPN reported on X.

Cooper Flagg plans to have a private visit with the Mavericks in Dallas on June 17, sources tell ESPN. One week after his first official Mavs visit, Flagg is set to be Dallas' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 25. pic.twitter.com/hznGD60Kch — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Mavericks set to select Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA draft

As if it wasn't obvious enough what the Mavericks intend to do when they are on the clock to kick off the 2025 draft, all signs are now pointing to them selecting Flagg. In his lone collegiate season with Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 48.1% from the field, earning a bevy of awards and accolades along the way.

Anything can happen in the NBA, but Flagg seems set to join a Dallas team led by Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Assuming he is able to make an immediate impact in the pros, which he sure looked capable of doing during his time with the Blue Devils, the Mavericks could quickly get back on track after their wildly disappointing 2024-25 campaign.