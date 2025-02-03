The NBA world is still recovering from the groundbreaking trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, especially the former's father.

In the late hours of Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz agreed in a three-team deal to complete the blockbuster trade. The Mavericks get Davis and Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, the Lakers receive Doncic as well as Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Jazz obtain Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

Doncic's father, Sasa Doncic, revealed his reaction to the news on Sunday. He did not appreciate the way Dallas handled the treatment of his son on the way out.

“With this trade, hypocrisy [from Mavs organization] hurts me personally. I think Luka absolutely did not deserve this,” Sasa said.

“He sacrificed a lot. I know Luka really respected Dallas. He respected the whole city, he helped children and it was not a problem for him to go to hospitals and charity events. He played 100 games last season for like 40 minutes per game, constantly being doubled… I feel it's really unfair from certain people from Dallas.”

What's next for Mavericks after Luka Doncic trade

Moving on from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks now move on to a new era that will feature Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson as their main core of high-level production.

Davis benefits the Mavericks on both offense and defense, being a significant upgrade over Doncic in the latter. What will matter, however, is his ability to stay on the court. He played in 42 games so far this season before suffering an abdominal strain, having dealt with injuries the past couple of seasons.

Dallas finds themselves with a 26-24 record, sitting at the ninth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns and 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for seventh place.

Coming off a 144-101 blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.