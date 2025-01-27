The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Mavs, however, continue to deal with injury trouble. Maxi Kleber is the latest player to go down with an injury, as he suffered a right foot fracture during the Mavs' 122-107 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Kleber is among six Mavericks who have already been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Mavericks' injuries for Wizards game

According to the NBA injury report, Kleber, Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Dante Exum (right wrist surgery), Naji Marshall (illness) and Dwight Powell (left hip strain) have all been ruled out for Monday's game.

Doncic could return before the All-Star game. Lively is expected to miss two-to-three months. Exum could return soon, but his injury timeline is fairly uncertain at the moment. Powell and Kleber's injury timelines are also uncertain. Marshall continues to deal with an illness, and it is unclear when he will return as well.

Klay Thompson and Jaden Hardy were able to return from their injuries for Saturday's game. Still, the Mavs are battling plenty of injuries.

Dallas would love to make another postseason run. When healthy, this is a roster that features championship potential. The fact of the matter is that the Mavs are not healthy, and Dallas is just 24-22 overall. The Mavs, with their 24-22 record, are currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.

There is still hope for the 2024-25 season, but concern is continuing to grow. If the Mavs continue to struggle to get healthy, then climbing the standings in the competitive Western Conference will be a daunting challenge. Dallas continues to preach the next man up mentality, and they will focus on one game at a time.

Tip-off for the Wizards-Mavericks game on Monday night is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.