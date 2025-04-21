Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison defended himself following a disappointing campaign headlined by a Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. 2024-25 ended for the Mavericks in a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in this year's Play-In Tournament. As Harrison shifts into the offseason, he's adamant in his belief that Dallas will bounce back next season and isn't afraid of being unsuccessful in his attempts to lure free agents this summer.

Harrison is confident his Doncic trade with the Lakers won't prevent the Mavericks from being potential suitors during the offseason, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

Nico Harrison isn’t worried about other free agents not wanting to come to Dallas after the handling of the Luka Doncic trade,” Mistretta reported.

For Harrison, the Mavericks improved defensively and will continue to build off their defensive identity anchored by Davis.

“When you trade a guy of Luka's caliber, you're not taking it lightly,” Harrison said. “So, we discussed everything. We really feel like defense is our calling card that we're going to hang our hat on. When we had an opportunity to get one of the best two-way players in the league, we jumped at that opportunity.”

After the backlash from fans protesting over Doncic's trade, Harrison admits while he knew the adoration Mavericks fans had for Doncic, he understimated the magnitude of it all.

“I did know that Luka was important to the fanbase, but I didn’t quite know it to what level,” Harrison said. “But really, the way we looked at is if we’re putting a team on the floor that’s Kyrie [Irving], Klay [Thompson], PJ [Washington], Anthony Davis, and [Dereck] Lively, we feel that’s a championship caliber team and we would’ve been winning at a high level and that would’ve quieted some of the outrage.”

Nico Harrison explains why he shouldn't be fired by Mavericks

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison denied speaking ill about Luka Doncic after his trade with the Lakers. For Harrison, time will tell if it was the best move for the organization's immediate future.

“I think I've done a really good job here, and I don't think I can be judged by the injuries this year. You have to judge from totality from beginning to end. I think I have a really good working relationship with Patrick [Dumont]. I think you add in Rick [Welts], the leadership that we have is really elite. You'll see when your team comes back that we're going to be competing for a championship.”

All eyes will be on Harrison's offseason moves this summer.