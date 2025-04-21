After pulling the trigger on arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history, Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison denies trashing Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic. Harrison’s shocking admission about Doncic and the Mavericks fans’ blowback over the deal ironically surprised the Dallas owner, who says he’s excited for the franchise’s new chapter led by Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.

Like Doncic revealed in his last meeting against his former team, Harrison is ready to move and put the Luka conversation to bed once and for all, per ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta.

“I feel the same way he does,” Harrison said. “I’ve actually never spoken ill of Luka at all, and I’m just ready to move on with this team that we have.”

Nico Harrison reacts to Luka Doncic saying Harrison's comments about him have been "sad"

The Mavericks’ season ended in a 132-97 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament.

Nico Harrison shocking take on Luka Doncic, Mavericks fans

While fans continue to trash the shocking Luka Doncic trade, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison says he shouldn’t be fired. He points to injuries and other hurdles that he says stunted his team’s growth. He was also shocked at how Mavericks fans reacted to the move.

Harrison addressed the fanbase during his press conference, per No He Didn't's X, formerly Twitter.

“I did know that Luka was important to the fanbase, but I didn’t quite know it to what level,” Harrison said. “But really, the way we looked at is if we’re putting a team on the floor that’s Kyrie [Irving], Klay [Thompson], PJ [Washington], Anthony Davis, and [Dereck] Lively, we feel that’s a championship caliber team and we would’ve been winning at a high level and that would’ve quieted some of the outrage. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that, so it just continued to go on and on.”

Mavs GM Nico Harrison on the fan reaction and outrage to the Luka Doncic trade in Dallas: "I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn't quite know it to what level."

Seeing how the offseason plays out for the Mavs will be interesting.