Things keep getting worse for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison. Just days after the Luka Doncic trade, the Los Angeles Lakers made a deal to get Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams using several of the trade pieces that many fans think Harrison should have brought to Dallas in return for one of the game's biggest superstars.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers sent rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 pick swap to the Hornets.

Seeing a promising rookie like Knecht, the 2031 first-round pick, and a pick swap go to another team in another deal was a bridge too far for many Mavericks fans, who took to social media to complain about Harrison and the Doncic deal all over again.

“That first-rounder Nico Harrison and the Mavs didn't want for Luka Dončić just got swapped for Luka Dončić's lob target for the next 5 years,” @bobbykaralla wrote on X.

Some fans went into even more detail. X user @IsaacLHarris wrote, “how did the lakers keep that 2031 pick from being in the luka trade? glad you asked” while sharing a clip of Brian Windhorst talking about the mechanics of the trade on his podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective.

On the pod, Windy says that the reason Rob Pelinka and the Lakers didn't include more pics is that Harrison wouldn't let the team talk to Doncic about re-signing next summer, which led to Pelinka refusing to give up more assets.

Expand Tweet

In the end, this may be a good trade for the Mavericks or it may be the worst trade in sports history, as many fans currently think it is. Either way, this will now be the first thing mentioned when the name Nico Harrison comes up, and for better or worse he is going to have to deal with the backlash for a long, long time.