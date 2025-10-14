New Dallas Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont may be helping the NBA expand its global footprint once again. This time, he is leading the charge for the league’s return to China in 2026. The Mavericks and Houston Rockets are reportedly lined up to take part in the series.

Dumont, who is also the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., has played a crucial role in rebuilding the NBA’s business relationships with China. Sitting courtside beside Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming during the 2025 NBA China Games in Macao, Dumont’s presence symbolized the growing connection between the league and one of its most passionate international fan bases.

The Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets will play in a two-game preseason series next season in China at The Venetian Arena 👀 (via @GrantAfseth) pic.twitter.com/EvTChbOAsq — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) October 13, 2025

According to a report from Mike Chan of the South China Morning Post, the Mavericks and Rockets are expected to headline the 2026 NBA China Games, marking the first time the Rockets will play in China since the league suspended games there in 2019. That hiatus stemmed from the controversy sparked by then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s social media comments and was later prolonged by the global pandemic.

“Yes, the [Dallas] Mavericks and the [Houston] Rockets, here in Macau next year. Are you ready?” Dumont said.

Now, with relationships improving and Yao Ming, one of China’s most beloved sports icons, remaining closely tied to both the Rockets and the Chinese Basketball Association, the timing couldn’t be better for a revival.

Dumont’s involvement is particularly notable, as his company, Las Vegas Sands, owns the Venetian Arena in Macao. The same venue hosted the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets for two preseason games in October 2025 as part of the NBA China Games. The Nets erased yet another double-digit deficit with a 23-8 run to retake the lead for the first time since the opening quarter and held on for a two-point win.

If finalized, the 2026 series could serve as both a business and cultural milestone for the league, reaffirming the NBA’s global ambitions and Dumont’s growing influence as one of its most internationally minded team owners.