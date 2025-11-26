The Arizona Cardinals have battled injuries throughout the season with some of their key offensive players, and you could say it has affected them to an extent. One of those players was Marvin Harrison Jr., who has missed the past two games after undergoing an appendectomy.

It was uncertain when Harrison would return to practice, but they got a big update as he was seen on the field ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. back at Arizona Cardinals practice two weeks removed from surgery for an appendicitis,” Brack wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Marvin Harrison Jr. back at Arizona Cardinals practice two weeks removed from surgery for an appendicitis @PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/jn3U2O57eF — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 26, 2025

That's good news for the Cardinals, but also for fantasy managers who are trying to make a playoff run through this stretch of their season. Before Harrison was sidelined for the past two games, he had scored a touchdown in two straight games, and it looked like he was growing some chemistry with Jacoby Brissett, who has taken over as the starting quarterback with Kyler Murray injured.

It's still uncertain if Harrison will return against the Buccaneers or if the Cardinals want to give him another week until he gets back on the field. From the video, it looks like he's moving well, and it could all depend on what his practice status is for the rest of the week.

The Cardinals had a rough week against the San Francisco 49ers in their last game, as they couldn't get much going on either side of the ball. The Buccaneers have allowed wide receivers to have big days against them, so if Harrison does return, there's a chance he could make some plays.

At the same time, the defense has to step up, and they may be able to catch a break if Baker Mayfield can't play because of his AC joint sprain.