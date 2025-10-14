Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban and Pablo Torre went head-to-head in a fascinating exchange about Dirk Nowitzki’s 2014 contract during Pablo Torre Finds Out. The Mavericks owner defended the deal that saw Nowitzki take a significant pay cut, while Torre pressed on whether the Mavericks underpaid their legendary forward. The conversation reignited old debates around the team, Mark Cuban, and how Dirk Nowitzki’s loyalty shaped the Mavericks' future.

Torre began by addressing a long-standing rumor. He said Dirk Nowitzki had left millions on the table to help Dallas build a competitive roster. Cuban pushed back, saying the financial limits at the time made big offers impossible. “He wanted Tim Duncan money,” Cuban said, referring to Duncan’s three-year, $30 million deal. “The cap was $58 million three years in a row. It wasn’t going up at all.” Cuban added that the Mavericks needed to protect their flexibility, and Nowitzki agreed to a team-friendly contract.

Article Continues Below

When Torre pressed that Nowitzki had received max offers from other teams, Cuban disagreed. “You’re presuming,” he replied. Torre countered, saying he confirmed those offers with league sources, even mentioning Houston Rockets executive Daryl Morey. Cuban stood firm. He said it was “highly unlikely” that other teams made serious bids, given Nowitzki’s age and his public desire to stay in Dallas.

Torre later revealed he had once contacted Magnolia Pictures, a company Cuban owned that produced a Dirk Nowitzki documentary. He wanted to know if the Mavericks had compensated Nowitzki through side deals. According to Torre, producers said the film only paid Nowitzki $100,000 over ten years. Cuban thanked him for clearing the air and said it shut down one of the most persistent rumors about Dirk Nowitzki’s relationship with the Mavericks organization.

As the interview spread online, fans revisited the 2014 offseason that tested both loyalty and legacy. Nearly a decade later, it serves as a reminder that even in Dallas, loyalty had a price tag, and Dirk chose pride over profit.