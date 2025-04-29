The 2024-25 season was challenging for the Dallas Mavericks without question. However, PJ Washington enjoyed a number of positive moments. He dealt with injury trouble, but Washington played at a high level at times while on the floor. In fact, Kyrie Irving even said that Washington is a “budding star” at one point during the 2024-25 campaign. Washington recently shared a hopeful message on Instagram following the conclusion of the Mavs' season.

“Year 6,” Washington wrote. “Thank you GOD. Year 7 coming soon.”

PJ Washington's 2024-25 season with Mavericks

Washington, 26, averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Washington has continued to cement himself as a reliable player on this team. Dallas is hoping he can stay healthier next season, however.

Washington's injury concerns ultimately limited him to just 57 games played (56 starts). The entire Mavericks team battled injury trouble for the most part, though. Head coach Jason Kidd confirmed on multiple occasions that he had never seen anything like the team's 2024-25 injury problems.

There was even a point during the season in which fear surfaced about the Mavs possibly having to forfeit a game due to a lack of players. Fortunately, that never came to fruition, but the fact that it was even a possibility explains how bad the situation truly was.

If the Mavericks can stay healthy in 2025-26, they could emerge as a serious playoff contender once again. PJ Washington's play will go a long way toward determining how the team performs next season. If Washington can continue to take steps forward, Dallas will receive a pivotal boost next year.

At the moment, PJ Washington and the Mavs are surely utilizing much-needed rest. It will not be long before the focus shifts toward potential offseason moves, the NBA Draft and the 2025-26 campaign, though.