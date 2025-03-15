The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon. PJ Washington has been dealing with an ankle injury, but it appears that he will return on Sunday. Washington is not listed on the NBA injury report for the game.

Injuries continue to be a concern for the Mavs, however. In fact, 10 players are currently listed on the injury report for Sunday's contest. It goes without saying, but Washington's return will be of the utmost importance. The Mavericks need all of the possible help they can get right now.

When healthy, Washington has positively impacted the team. The forward has averaged 14 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing so far in the 2024-25 season. Washington is also shooting the ball well, recording a 43.2 field goal percentage and 37.4 three-point shooting percentage up to this point.

He has dealt with injury trouble, something that has unfortunately been a common occurrence for most Mavericks players this year. Washington has played in 47 of the Mavs' 68 games in 2024-25, starting 46 total contests.

The Mavericks will enter play with a 33-35 record. They are in 10th place in the Western Conference standings, holding a game and a half lead over the Phoenix Suns for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference. Despite their lackluster record and constant injury concerns, there is still a realistic chance of the Mavs reaching the play-in tournament.

Of course, whether or not they do in fact clinch a position in the tournament will likely depend on whether or not players such as Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are able to return from their injuries.

For now, barring any setbacks, it does appear that PJ Washington will return for the Mavs' game on Sunday against the 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 PM EST in Dallas.