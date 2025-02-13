PJ Washington will not let Stephen Curry and his iconic celebration off the hook. Months after going viral for mocking Curry's well-known “night night” celebration, Washington pulled the stunt again after the Dallas Mavericks' second win of the year over the Golden State Warriors.

While Washington went viral for mimicking the gesture on the court the first time, he subtly repeated the act in the tunnel the second time around. He was seen on video repeatedly making the signal as he walked past reporters.

Unlike the first game, Washington did not even play in the Mavericks' third meeting with the Warriors. He was not the only player to sit out, as Dallas functionally played the entire game without any frontcourt size. Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Anthony Davis and Dwight Powell all joined Washington in street clothes, forcing Jason Kidd to start second-year Olivier-Maxence Prosper at center.

The Mavericks' lack of size evidently did not matter against the Warriors, who typically deploy a lot of small-ball lineups. Kyrie Irving torched Golden State from the perimeter, dropping a game-high 42 points en route to Dallas' 111-107 victory.

The Mavericks now lead the season series against the Warriors 2-1 after winning the last two meetings. The teams meet one final time during the regular season on Feb. 23 at the Chase Center. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN+.

Mavericks look to carry momentum into All-Star Break

Looking to build on their current momentum, the Mavericks have one game remaining until the 2025 All-Star break. Dallas will remain at home and face the Miami Heat on Thursday night on the final night of NBA action before the break.

The Mavericks enter the game on a 3-1 run in their past four games. Conversely, the struggling Heat look to end a three-game skid before embarking on the week-long hiatus. Miami has not won since beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5, dropping each game of their current losing streak by double digits.

The Heat's current struggles dropped them below .500, staring at a 25-27 record entering their matchup with Dallas. Beyond the current skid, Miami has gone just 1-4 in its last five games and 5-10 in its past 15 outings.

Both the Mavericks and the Heat face each other still looking to build chemistry after major trade deadline moves. Miami is just two games into their current Andrew Wiggins era, whom they acquired from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the disgruntled Jimmy Butler.