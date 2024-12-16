PJ Washington has been quite the perfect addition for the Dallas Mavericks. Washington relishes in doing all the dirty work, all the while doing his part in getting underneath the skin of the opposition. And on Sunday night, with the Mavericks having wrapped up a 143-133 win over the Golden State Warriors, Washington was back to his feather-ruffling ways — this time rubbing some salt on Stephen Curry and the Dubs' wounds with his own version of the “Night Night” celebration.

With Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd removing his starters from the game with less than a minute to go, Washington made his way to the bench and proceeded to mock Curry's signature celebration before dapping up veteran big man Markieff Morris.

Curry's celebration quickly took the world by storm ever since he first unveiled it in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA playoffs first round against the Denver Nuggets. It simply means that the Warriors have put the game to bed and it's time for everyone to pack it up and go home. And as one would recall, Curry utilized that celebration when the Warriors defeated the Mavericks back on November 11 in an NBA Cup group stage game.

Washington has never been one to back down from a challenge, and he has become an annoyance to the opposition as quickly as he has endeared himself to the Mavericks faithful. And their Sunday night win over the Warriors must feel so good, especially after Curry puffed his chest so much during the last time these two teams met. As they say, all is fair in war, and if the Warriors badly wanted Washington to not make a mockery of the “Night Night” celebration, then they should have put up a much better defensive effort as a unit.

PJ Washington rubs even more salt on Warriors' wounds after Mavericks' victory

PJ Washington is fully leaning into his identity as the Mavericks' biggest instigator, and not only did he make a mockery of Stephen Curry's “Night Night” celebration, he also took to his Instagram to further fan the flames of this budding rivalry.

“BELT TO A**,” Washington wrote as the caption to his Instagram story, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Expect Washington to be a marked man the next time the Warriors face the Mavericks. Washington better prepare himself as well for some retaliation from Draymond Green, the league's most prominent enforcer.