DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 132-117 by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Despite being listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain before the game, and not playing on Thursday, PJ Washington was made available for Saturday's affair. Washington ended up leaving in the middle of the contest due to right ankle soreness, however.

His injury situation has been fairly mysterious over the past few weeks. Washington has been dealing with an ankle issue since mid-February. He has been listed as questionable in each of the Mavericks' games since the All-Star break. Head coach Jason Kidd even told reporters that the concern level was “high” before Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

So what exactly is going on? Well, only the Mavericks' training staff knows the answer to that question. However, a source, who happens to be a doctor of physical therapy, recently told ClutchPoints how they would handle the situation if it was one of their athletes.

“Honestly they should have a minimum two-week timeline from the most recent aggravation yesterday unless something miraculous happens,” the source said. “Otherwise he'll keep having recurring episodes.”

The Mavericks have yet to provide an update other than the ankle soreness news, but the source believes Washington may have re-aggravated his ankle injury. However, the source did not want to place any specific blame on the Mavs training staff.

“So while my timeline and necessary tests they have to pass to return to play are important, sometimes we don't have the luxury of time (on) our hands and the risk/reward of them playing is being weighed by other staff,” the source said.

How will Mavericks handle PJ Washington's injury situation?

Only the Mavericks know how they will handle Washington's injury situation. ClutchPoints' source in this specific situation is not associated with the team, so the two-week timeline may or may not come to fruition.

Still, the timeline and explanation provides valuable insight into a situation that has become rather uncertain over the past few weeks. The Mavericks want to compete for a postseason spot, and having Washington on the floor would obviously help in that regard. Dallas also wants to ensure that he is as healthy as possible, though, which may require added rest.

The Mavericks will closely evaluate Washington's injury before making a decision on his potential return. His status for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings has yet to be determined. The Mavs' injury report for Monday's game will be released on Sunday night.

Another note worth adding is that the Mavs are expected to re-evaluate Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford on Thursday. Once re-evaluated, the team may provide potential injury return timelines for all three players.

As for Caleb Martin, who is dealing with a hip injury, Jason Kidd said he is trending in a promising direction.

“He's (Martin) doing extremely well, there's a lot of positive things around him right now so he's trending in the right direction,” Kidd told reporters before Saturday's game. “Hopefully here in the next couple days we have some really good news. His rehab sessions have been going really good, hasn't had any setbacks… Hopefully he's back here soon, sooner than later.”

The Mavericks are hoping to get healthy before the final stretch run of the 2024-25 NBA season.