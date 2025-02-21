Dallas Mavericks fans have been going through a lot since Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems like something new comes out every week that tests their patience. One of the latest things that the Mavericks did was create a hype video for the team, but in some parts of the video, there can be silhouettes seen replacing some of the players.

Mavericks fans are thinking that those silhouettes could be Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber, and they're upset as to why they would use those clips in the first place. One fan found a clip that features Klay Thompson dapping up a mystery player, and in the original clip, it's Kleber.

In another clip, fans think that it's Doncic, but it's not him who is the suspected mystery player that they covered up.

If Mavericks fans didn't have a better reason to lose their minds, something like this might be the tipping point after the past few weeks have brought nothing but sadness and confusion.

Mavericks fans still dealing with Luka Doncic trade

From protests outside of the arena to boos inside of the arena, life hasn't been the same for Mavericks fans since Luka Doncic was traded. The organization hasn't made it any better with the way they've handled the situation, giving the fans multiple reasons why they made the deal, but they don't make any sense.

Those comments have led to Kyrie Irving speaking out about the upper management, and he hopes that they can keep things professional.

“Hopefully, we can tailor back on some of the public criticism aspects of it and really just maintain the kindness and the compassion that we have for each other that's real everyday not just one moment or a soundbite that could be taken out of context,” Irving said to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Doncic was the player of the present and the future for the Mavericks, and just trading him out of the blue still doesn't make sense to many people. Getting Anthony Davis in return wasn't bad, but it's obvious that he isn't the player that Doncic is and what he brought to the city since he was drafted.

As Mavericks fans are still coping, the team is trying to put the trade behind them and focus on what they have in the locker room. When fully healthy, this team looks like they can be a problem for their opponents, and it'll be exciting to see what they do when everybody is back on the court.