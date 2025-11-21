The Dallas Mavericks have stepped into one of their most delicate transitions in years, and the early signs around the Nico Harrison firing, the looming GM decision, and Marc Stein’s new reporting reveal an unexpected theme: calm. Not hesitation. Not panic. Just a steady, measured pace from a franchise that has every reason to move quickly but refuses to. The Mavericks seems comfortable letting this unusual moment stretch a little longer.

Patrick Dumont is shaping that atmosphere. After years of granting Nico Harrison near-complete control of the Mavericks' basketball decisions, Dumont has embraced a committee model that spreads influence across several trusted voices. It feels cautious. It feels intentional. And according to Marc Stein, the internal vibe suggests the Mavericks won’t accelerate their GM search anytime soon.

A New Committee in Control of the Mavericks

Mark Cuban has shifted into a consultant role, offering guidance to the Mavericks without steering the wheel. Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley now run basketball operations as interim co-general managers after serving under Harrison. Jason Kidd carries more weight than ever after two contract extensions and a growing connection with Dumont, whose trust in him has become one of the franchise’s quiet plotlines.

But the most important shift is Dumont himself. Every major choice now lands on his desk. His call to delay Anthony Davis’ return marked his first real intervention in gameday basketball matters, a signal that the new owner is willing to step in when he believes it’s necessary. And next week marks two years since Dumont and Miriam Adelson finalized their agreement to take control of the Mavericks, a milestone that arrives in the wake of the Nico Harrison firing and at a moment of deep organizational redefinition.

The only question left is the biggest one: how long will Dallas ride this committee before choosing a full-time GM, and what version of the Mavericks will Dumont ultimately create when the lights get brightest?