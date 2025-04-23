New reporting has shed light on Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd’s internal reaction to the team’s blockbuster decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in early February. According to Tim Cato of the D Magazine-backed DLLS network, Kidd reportedly harbored deep frustrations with both the roster upheaval and the front office’s decision-making process that led to the deal.

“While Kidd was understandably frustrated this season with the team's injury crisis, he also resented the front office's midseason Doncic trade, multiple team and league sources say,” Cato wrote. “Even if he shared some of Harrison's frustrations with Doncic that led to his trade of him. That Kidd felt he had been asked to reinvent what had been a roster built around one specific star, team and league sources say, led to the midseason exasperation that notably culminated in him skipping a league-mandated post-game press conference in February.”

The February 2 trade sent Doncic to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. While the deal was reportedly driven by concerns surrounding Doncic’s conditioning, leadership, and long-term commitment, the fallout proved costly for the Mavericks on the court.

Jason Kidd’s reported frustrations highlight Mavericks’ unraveling after Luka Doncic trade

At the time of Doncic’s trade, Dallas held a 26-24 record. Prior to his Christmas Day injury — a left calf strain — the Mavericks were 19-11. After the trade, the team struggled to regain momentum, posting a 13-20 record to close the regular season and ultimately finishing 39-43. Their season ended with a 120-106 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second leg of the NBA’s Play-In Tournament.

Further insight came from ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who addressed the situation on an episode of The Right Time with Bomani Jones podcast.

“I think J-Kidd’s tried to distance himself from it, but J-Kidd’s frustration with Luka was also quite high,” McMahon said. “I was told at the time ‘Hey, if we got to trade him, we’ll trade his ass,’ and I was like ‘No you won’t.’… And then six weeks later, my phone dings.”

While the Mavericks’ decision to part ways with their franchise cornerstone continues to generate debate, the revelations surrounding Kidd’s behind-the-scenes sentiment reflect a turbulent chapter in Dallas’ season. As the organization heads into the offseason with significant questions about its identity and long-term direction, the ripple effects of the Doncic trade remain at the center of the conversation.