The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are set to face off tonight, and both teams are dealing with injuries to their key players. Nikola Jokic is on the injury report with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement, while Stephen Curry has a right low back strain. Both players and their teams have been playing at a high level over the past few weeks as the season winds down.

Most recently, the Nuggets took a loss to the Washington Wizards again this season and it came down to a last-second Jordan Poole three-pointer. For the Warriors, they snuck out with a 97-94 win against the New York Knicks, and are 14-1 win Jimmy Butler plays.

This matchup between these two teams should be a good one, and it would be great if both Curry and Jokic were able to play.

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Warriors

Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable against the Warriors, and there's a chance that he will suit up. Most of the time when Jokic is questionable, he ends up playing. In a game like this against an opponent who is trying to climb the standings in the same conference, Jokic will definitely suit up.

Jokic has once again been playing like an MVP candidate this season, and he may be playing better than his previous seasons. Unfortunately, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing some good basketball and is the frontrunner for the award. Jokic still has time to make up some ground, but he's got to hope that Gilgeous-Alexander slows down.

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Nuggets

Stephen Curry is also listed as questionable, and there's a good chance that he will play. The Warriors have been on a roll since acquiring Jimmy Butler, and they don't want that to stop anytime soon. They've found themselves sixth in the Western Conference and still have enough time to keep climbing if teams above them start slipping.

Curry has benefitted the most from Butler's presence, and he's been shooting the ball at a high level since his arrival.

Nuggets injury report

Other than Nikola Jokic, Christian Braun (left foot inflammation) is probable. Jamal Murray (right ankle sprain) and Aaron Gordon (right calf injury management, left ankle sprain) are questionable.

Julian Strawther (left knee sprain), DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair), and Trey Alexander (G League two-way) are out.

Warriors injury report

For the Warriors, Gary Payton II (bilateral nasal bone fracture) is available. Quinten Post (right ankle soreness) is questionable.