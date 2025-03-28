There's no question that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are out to redeem themselves after a failed title defense last season. In fact, The Joker is playing well enough to warrant a case for a fourth NBA MVP this season. Currently, Denver sits at the third seed in the Western Conference with a respectable 46-28 record.

Although the Nuggets should cruise comfortably heading into the postseason, it certainly won't be a walk in the park once the playoffs begin. Given that the team belongs in the Wild West, just about any contender can end the Nuggets' championship hopes. With around less than 10 games left before the season ends, the playoff picture is getting clearer by the day.

For the Nuggets, a favorable matchup to kick off their postseason campaign could be necessary to get banner number two.

Dream scenario: Denver Nuggets draw the Golden State Warriors

Any team in the Western Conference will be a handful for the Nuggets. However, among the teams they can possibly draw, the Golden State Warriors could be the most favorable matchup. Besides, the Nuggets have defeated the Warriors nine straight times in regular season play, the last of which the Warriors already had both Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Denver doesn't have many perimeter defenders. However, guys like Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Russell Westbrook should help cover the Warriors' perimeter game. More importantly, perhaps the biggest weakness Denver can exploit is Golden State's thin frontcourt rotation. The Bay Area only has one seven-footer in Quinten Post, whose defense still needs some work. On the other hand, Jonathan Kuminga has yet to prove he can shine with the best big men in the league.

The Warriors' best bet to throw against the three-time NBA MVP will be Draymond Green. However, guarding a skilled player with size might be a tough task for an undersized Green, even if he has an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award to his name. Furthermore, if Jamal Murray can go off, the Nuggets should easily breeze through the Warriors.

There are multiple ways this scenario can happen. The Nuggets currently sit at the third seed, as they can count on the Warriors to chase the Clippers for the sixth seed. It's worth noting that both squads have a 41-31 record. On the other hand, Denver also has the option to race the Houston Rockets for the second seed while counting on Golden State to become the first team to advance to the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament.

There's no question that neutralizing a three-headed monster in Curry, Green, and Butler will be a tall order. However, for the Nuggets, history has been on their side. Furthermore, the matchups should allow the Nuggets to reassert their mastery over the Warriors.

Nightmare scenario: An early clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Just last year, the Nuggets failed in their title defense, thanks to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who finished them off in the second round. While Karl-Anthony Towns's departure during the offseason added a weakness to the Timberwolves' game, the Nuggets haven't capitalized on his absence. In fact, Minnesota currently holds a 3-0 lead over Denver during the ongoing 2024-25 season.

It's safe to say that the Timberwolves roster was built to neutralize the Nuggets. In terms of roster composition, the Timberwolves reign supreme. By now, the Nuggets should have realized that Jokic tends to struggle against twin-tower combinations, and the Wolves have replicated the same formula by piecing together any two of Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, or Julius Randle.

Moreover, Minnesota also recognizes Denver's defensive weaknesses, especially on the perimeter. As a result, it's easy to see why Anthony Edwards, Jaden Williams, and Reid proved to be instrumental in last year's playoff duel between the two teams. The addition of Randle and Donte DiVincenzo gives the Wolves additional shot creators that the Nuggets will have to worry about.

For now, Denver can still find some relief, as Minnesota is currently outside of the top six teams. The Timberwolves are possibly going to have to fight for a playoff spot via the Play-In Tournament. For an early clash to take place, it would require either the Nuggets to race to the second seed and hope that the Wolves defy the twice-to-beat challenge against possibly the Golden State Warriors or Los Angeles Clippers or count on the Timberwolves to chase the sixth seed with the Nuggets maintaining their spot at the third. Nonetheless, drawing Minnesota in the first round will require Denver to exorcise some demons.