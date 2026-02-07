Looking to end a three-game skid, the Denver Nuggets head east to take on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Denver is praying Nikola Jokic will remain in the lineup, with the three-time MVP remaining on the injury report five games after returning from a month-long hiatus. Here is everything we know about Nikola Jokic's injury and his playing status against the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Bulls

While Jokic missed 16 games in January with a knee injury, he is listed on Saturday's injury report with an ankle sprain. Another injury is certainly concerning, but it is a good sign for the Nuggets that Jokic's knee does not appear to be bothering him anymore.

Jokic has not missed a game since returning on Jan. 30, and he has had three days of rest since the Nuggets' last outing, giving him a solid chance to remain in the lineup. Denver needs him to remain in the lineup, with Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones already ruled out. Christian Braun is also listed on the injury report with a minor ankle sprain, though he is likely to play.

If Jokic suffers a setback, Jonas Valanciunas will return to the starting lineup. Valanciunas has two double-doubles in his last six games, including one with Jokic, but he played just 13 minutes in the Nuggets' last outing against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

As full as the Nuggets' injury report is, the Bulls are dealing with even more punishing absences. Leading guards Josh Giddey and Tre Jones remain out, both dealing with hamstring strains. Starting forward Jalen Smith is questionable to play with a calf strain.

The Bulls' injury woes have led to a 1-6 drought in their last seven games. Chicago's lack of guard depth led it to start Anfernee Simons in his first game with the team on Thursday. Simons went 6-of-13 from behind the arc to lead the team with 22 points in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

However, when it comes to Jokic's injury status, expect him to play on Saturday, barring a setback in warmups.

Nuggets injury report

Tamar Bates, OUT — Left foot surgery

Christian Braun, Probable — Left ankle sprain

Aaron Gordon, OUT — Right hamstring strain

Cameron Johnson, Questionable — Right knee bone bruise

Nikola Jokic, Questionable — Left ankle sprain

Curtis Jones, OUT — G League

Spencer Jones, OUT — Concussion

Peyton Watson, OUT — Right hamstring strain

Bulls injury report

Zach Collins, OUT — Right toe sprain

Noa Essengue, OUT — Left shoulder surgery

Josh Giddey, OUT — Left hamstring strain

Tre Jones, OUT — Left hamstring strain

Jalen Smith, Questionable — Right calf strain