The Chicago Bulls look mighty different now following the litany of big name trades this week. On Saturday, they will conclude a hectic period by playing the Denver Nuggets at home.

However, one of their remaining familiar faces, Josh Giddey, won't be in the lineup, per the NBA Injury Report. He will be out for the sixth consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. At this point, Giddey is stuck on 18.6 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.6 rebounds per game. Altogether, Giddey has played in 34 games.

The last time he played was on January 28 against the Indiana Pacers on the road. Giddey scored 10 points, dished out seven assists, and played in 34 minutes as the Bulls lost 113-110.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 24-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak. On Thursday, they lost to the Toronto Raptors 123-107 on the road in their first game since making some notable trades.

In addition to Giddey, Tre Jones is also out with a left hamstring strain. Jones last played on January 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Furthermore, Zach Collins is out again with a toe injury. Collins hasn't played since Dec. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, Jalen Smith is listed as questionable due to a right calf strain.

Giddey is in his second full season with the Bulls. Last September, he signed a four-year, $100 million contract. Although he was touted as a potential All-Star, Giddey will not be taking part in the All-Star festivities the weekend of Feb. 13 due to his recent absences.