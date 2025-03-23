In a high-stakes Western Conference clash, the Denver Nuggets will finish out their four-game road trip against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic headlines the game's injury report and is listed as out with an ankle injury. Here is everything we know about Nikola Jokic's injury and his playing status against the Rockets.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Rockets

Already ruled out on the injury report, Jokic will miss his fourth straight game. The absence will be his 10th total of the year after missing a handful of games earlier in the season for personal reasons. Russell Westbrook is in line for another spot start with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon accepting more paint responsibilities.

L0wer-body injuries are a significant issue for the Nuggets, who have six players on the injury report, each with leg injuries. Jokic will be joined by DaRon Holmes II and Julian Strawther, who will also miss the game with an Achilles tendon issue and knee sprain, respectively.

Jamal Murray — who sat out two games with Jokic, also with an ankle injury — appears set to play in his second straight game. Murray returned in the Nuggets' Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers and scored 10 points in 35 minutes. Gordon, who has been on the injury report all season long, joins Murray on the report as probable.

Denver is forced to attempt to snap a two-game skid without Jokic against a Rockets team riding a nine-game win streak. The Nuggets are just 3-5 in their last eight games and just 7-8 since going on a nine-game win streak in February. They are still 44-27 on the year but have fallen to third in the Western Conference.

Coincidentally, the Rockets are the team that passed the Nuggets in the conference standings amid both team's contrasting momentum. Over the past two weeks, Houston moved up to second in the Western Conference, trailing just the surging Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun — Probable (Left foot strain)

Aaron Gordon — Probable (Right calf injury management, left ankle sprain)

DaRon Holmes II — OUT (Right Achilles tendon)

Nikola Jokic — OUT (Left ankle impingement)

Jamal Murray — Probable (Right ankle sprain)

Julian Strawther — OUT (Left knee sprain)

Rockets injury report

N'Faly Dante — OUT (G-League, Two-way)

Jack McVeigh — OUT (G-League, Two-way)

David Roddy — OUT (G-League, Two-way)

Reed Sheppard — OUT (Right thumb fracture)

Nate Williams — OUT (G-League assignment)