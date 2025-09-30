With NBA Media Day final here, superstars around the league are giving reporters and news outlets their first looks at players in their uniforms for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season. Denver Nuggets' franchise star Nikola Jokic spent time in Serbia this offseason, along with visiting China for a tour with sponsor 361° to promote his signature sneakers. At Nuggets' Media Day, Jokic officially unveiled the Joker 2 sneakers and urged fans to grab a pair for themselves.

Nikola Jokic first signed his endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand 361° (degrees) in 2023, becoming the brand's biggest global ambassador and launching his own signature line. Jokic opted not to take the typical route of Nike, Adidas, etc. and instead decided to partner with a brand that would let his personality and voice shine.

When asked about his newest 361° Joker 2 sneakers at Media Day, Jokic had a hilarious response to reporters, urging them and fan alike to support his new venture and grab a pair of sneakers.

Nikola Jokic promotes his Joker 2's

Nikola Jokic on the Joker 2: “It's good for the feet, it's comfortable. Try it. On sale $199” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tay0acQQgk — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 29, 2025

Nikola Jokic here at Nuggets media day wearing his brand new “Joker 2” shoes from 361 pic.twitter.com/FW7t4eKrDq — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) September 29, 2025

“Amazing, amazing, you should try it. It's good for the feet, it's comfortable, try it. On sale, $199.”

The new Joker 2 appears with a revamped upper, featuring vented panels to expose the joker's hat logo in neon green. Complete with thick rope laces, the shoes will appear both in a low-cut and a high-top version for varying levels of comfort and support. Made of mostly synthetic materials, the shoes offer maximum stability for the big-man game, along with enhancing rubber treaded outsole for grip and energy return.

Nikola Jokic currently has his signature collection available on the 361° website as fans anxiously await the release of his newest sneaker. Whether or not Jokic is joking about the $199 price tag, it would be a steep increase from the $130 mark of the original Joker 1. Nevertheless, the shoes offer many performance capabilities and a company like 361° is committed to providing Jokic with the best available footwear on the court.

OFFICIAL: 361 unveils Nikola Jokic’s second signature shoe, the Joker 2 🃏 pic.twitter.com/CKKWVuFg7t — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 30, 2025



While there's no official release date announced just yet, expect the Joker 2 to arrive in the coming weeks with the NBA season around the corner. Keep up with our Sneakers news for more updates and look out for Nikola Jokic to debut his newest sneakers as the Denver Nuggets open their season against the Golden State Warriors.