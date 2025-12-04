The Milwaukee Bucks looked to bounce back from an embarrassing loss as they hosted the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.

The Bucks were upset by the Washington Wizards, 129-126, to fall to 9-13. But it won't get any easier against the Pistons, who are leading the Eastern Conference at 17-4 entering the contest.

After being down by nine points in the first quarter, Milwaukee showed more fight in the second frame. Kevin Porter Jr. even made a steal while holding his shoe.

As the saying goes, if the shoe fits.

Porter has been playing well since his return from an ankle sprain and knee surgery, which forced him to miss 19 games. He scored a team-high 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting in a losing effort versus the Wizards. He also had four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Fans are hoping that the 25-year-old Porter remains healthy for the rest of the campaign, especially with the Bucks still in the middle of the pack.

Moreover, there might be more trouble for Milwaukee after Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf injury in the first quarter against the Pistons. He exited the game and has yet to return. It was his first game back from a groin injury.

Trade rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo have also resurfaced, although the two-time MVP and nine-time All-Star has repeatedly said he is happy to stay in Cream City.

In the meantime, Porter and company will aim to play better in the second half in trying to blow past the Pistons.

As of writing, Detroit is holding a slim lead in the third quarter.