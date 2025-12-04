Chris Paul’s unexpected departure from the Los Angeles Clippers sent shockwaves through the NBA, but the 40-year-old point guard appeared to find comfort in familiar faces.

Hours after the franchise announced it sent Paul home, just four months after signing him, he jumped on FaceTime with former “Lob City” teammates Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, sharing a moment that instantly stirred emotions among Clippers fans.

Chris Paul posted this FaceTime with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan earlier today on his IG story. pic.twitter.com/6crAmowFv2 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

CP3 posted the clip on Instagram, showing him laughing with Griffin and Jordan. For many fans, the reunion revived memories of the trio’s six-season run together, a stretch in which they made it to multiple playoffs and helped define one of the franchise’s most successful eras.

Clippers clarify stunning decision as Chris Paul sportingly weighs exit

Given the timing, the light-hearted exchange appeared to be Paul’s way of processing what had been a jarring day. However, Paul first signaled a split posting, “just found out I'm being sent home.”

Hours later, the Clippers confirmed the news, and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank addressed reporters to clarify the organization’s stance, insisting the decision had nothing to do with Paul’s play or the team’s 5-16 start.

“We did not make this move because of our underperformance. He had nothing to do with that,” Frank said during a teleconference. “I take full responsibility for our record. We are not scapegoating Chris Paul. We have many issues, and we are going to address each issue.”

The abrupt ending echoed past Clippers breakups, including when Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets in 2017, and Griffin was unexpectedly shipped to the Detroit Pistons shortly after signing a long-term deal. But unlike past departures, Paul handled this one with humor, smiling as he caught up with the teammates he once thrived alongside.

With Paul ranking second all-time in both assists and steals, the veteran floor generals will now weigh his next move. As he moves into the final stage of his career, the question becomes which contender will take a chance on one of the league’s greatest point guards.