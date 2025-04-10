The Denver Nuggets recently fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth. It was a shocking decision given how late in the season the firings were announced, and the Nuggets happen to be a legitimate playoff contender. According to Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Nuggets may have interest in reuniting with former general manager Tim Connelly.

Connelly, who is currently the president of basketball operations with the Minnesota Timberwolves, could technically opt out of his contract following the 2024-25 season. The Athletic reports that Minnesota will likely have interest in trying to keep him with the team, however.

Connelly played a pivotal role in building the Nuggets' current talented roster. He developed a team around Nikola Jokic, and Denver has become a consistent contender over the past few years.

Reuniting with Connelly clearly won't be a simple task, though. One has to imagine that other teams may have interest in bringing him in even if he doesn't stay in Minnesota.

The Nuggets will have questions to answer this offseason. Denver wanted to hit the reset button in a sense. The question is whether or not Nikola Jokic will accept the changes. If not, the Nuggets star could potentially ask to be traded. For now, Jokic is focused on leading the Nuggets to the postseason.

The team, though, is certainly already thinking about the future. They are hoping to bring in a new reliable head coach and general manager. Replacing Malone and Booth will prove to be a challenge, however. Malone found no shortage of success in Denver, and his firing was especially surprising.

He will surely receive attention from other teams in need of a head coach this offseason. The Nuggets' head coach and general manager situations will be worth closely monitoring during the upcoming offseason.